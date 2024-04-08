BTC hosts Easter Farmers Market for team members in Grand Bahama

Seen from left to right are: D’Angelo Degregory, Madeleine Williams, Blake Bartlett, Sarena Rolle, Sameer Bhatti, Paco Deal, Drexel Woods, Leteasha Lord and Polernne Alonzo.

As a means to encourage its employees to adopt healthier lifestyles, BTC recently hosted its second annual Easter Farmers Market on Grand Bahama. Team members were able to take home a variety of fresh herbs grown by the One Eleuthera Foundation, serving as the perfect accompaniment to supplement their Easter meals. The herbs included mint, fever grass, scallions, parsley, cilantro, and chives.

The BTC Easter Farmers Market was a courtesy gesture to employees from its CEO, Sameer Bhatti, who was also in Grand Bahama last week with a few members of his senior leadership team to greet the team and show their continued support of the market.

Source: Indera Collie/BTC

Madeleine Williams, BTC's Head of Sales (center) chats with a few Grand Bahama staff members who took advantage of the recent Easter Farmers Market held at BTC's Settlers Way location.The BTC Easter Farmers Market was held courtesy of the Company's CEO, Sameer Bhatti, who travelled to Grand Bahama last week to assist with distributing several herbs to staff. He is seen here being interviewed by ZNS about the yearly initiative.