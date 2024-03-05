BTC Announces Major Network Improvements Benefitting the Country

Sameer Bhatti, BTC Chief Executive Officer

The Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) has started new year with major network improvements earmarked across the entire country. In addition to its accelerated focus on completing its residential fiber to the home rollout in Grand Bahama and New Providence, the company is also working on major connectivity improvements for the Family Islands.

BTC closed out 2023 with a 93% completion rate of its residential fiber to the home rollout in Grand Bahama. The company is signaling that it is well on its way to deploying a fully fiber network as it continues to invest in the completion of its upgrades in New Providence and GrandBahama. With the new advancements and improvements, BTC is full steam ahead with the shutdown of its copper network. Bhatti commented that, “We will no longer maintain our aged copper network. Copper has been a staple in our business for generations, especially for landlineservices, however this technology is now a relic of the past. In areas where we have both fiber and copper services, the customer is being upgraded to fiber, with symmetrical speeds starting at 100mpbs. We plan to turn down the copper network as quickly as possible, providing all our customers with unmatched speeds and reliability on our fiber network. As we reduce our reliance on copper and accelerate our fiber rollout, we will embark on a recruitment process for additional fiber technicians. I am also happy to report that there are several copper technicians that have transitioned to fiber technicians over the past several months, which has bolstered our capability to install and repair services.”

The fiber network is more energy efficient than copper, making it more sustainable and environmentally friendly. This green technology utilizes a lower carbon footprint and will provide a future proofed network for generations to come.

BTC is also announcing the commencement of a new trial that will improve internet connectivity in the Family Islands. BTC CEO, Sameer Bhatti said, “Our Family Islands are extremely important to us. Last year, we spent a lot of time on remediation efforts on several islandsincluding Exuma, Andros, Cat Island, and Long Island. This new trial will allow us to provide fast and reliable speeds, in a shorter period while utilizing less equipment. We are excited about this trial which will take place in two of our Family Islands, and we plan to have this new technology fully integrated into our network in the first half of this year. We will share more information in the coming weeks.”

Bhatti also noted that there has been a team dedicated to remediation efforts in Exuma, which were completed at the end of last year. “A team was dispatched to Exuma last year, and I am pleased to say that we have completed landline, mobile, and internet repairs and upgrades in Moss Town, Bay View, George Town Airport, Hooper’s Bay, Steventon, Staniel Cay, Williams Town, and Palm Bay. We are continuing to work on services in Farmers Hill, Moss Town, and Ferry Bridge, which we plan to have completed shortly.”

BTC will also roll out upgrades to its customer care and support services in the coming weeks.