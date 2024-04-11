BNT Once Again Named as Beneficiary of “Comedy for a Cause”



Sterling Global Financial, running in April at the Atlantis Theatre. Four local charities to benefit from proceeds of play “Screwball Comedy” by 2Hoops Productions andSterling Global Financial, running in April at the Atlantis Theatre.

The Bahamas National Trust (BNT) is proud once again to be named a beneficiary of Sterling Global Financial and 2Hoops Productions’ “Comedy for a Cause” – a theatrical campaign that sees all proceeds from a comedy stage play hosted at Atlantis Theatre donated to severaldeserving charities.

In 2023, $90,000 was donated from showings of “The Long Weekend” play, with the BNT receiving $30,000 of that amount. This year, net proceeds from the play “Screwball Comedy” will be divided among four Bahamian nonprofit organisations: The Bahamas National Trust, Lend A Hand Bahamas, The Bahamas Feeding Network, and Ranfurly Homes for Children. BNT Director of Development & Communication Anna Bancroft shared that last year’s generous donation to the BNT helped the environmental nonprofit engage communities tovisit, volunteer, and advise park management through participation in Park Advisory Committees. It also supported fee-free days of national park activities for Bahamians, residents, and school children.

Bancroft said: “It’s a pleasure to be a recipient of ‘Comedy for a Cause’ for the second year in a row. Last year’s donation was truly a tremendous gift, and the BNT is grateful to be included once again. The previous funds underpinned the BNT’s goal of community-ledconservation. They facilitated local communities experiencing their national parks by allowing us to host fee-free days, with all public holidays in 2023 having parks open and free for Bahamians in honour of our 50th year of Independence.

“The support from this year’s endeavour will go towards inviting locals into their national parks to experience nature and the natural resources we conserve and protect for our heritage and collective benefit. The next available fee-free date will be National Parks Dayon Saturday, April 20th in honour of Earth Day; so we invite everybody who watches the comedy show to step into a national park and see where their support of this production goes with the BNT.”

Produced by and starring Heather Hodgson-Kosoy, alongside D. Sean Nottage, “Screwball Comedy” tells the story of a young woman making a major career-change from perfume salesperson to reporter in the 1930s. Her ensuing rivalry with the man considered the gold- standard of journalism as they both seek to get the scoop on a twisted news story is the source of sassy dialogue, riotous laughs, and comedic entertainment.

“Screwball Comedy” will be showing at the Atlantis Theatre from April 11th to 14th and April 16th to 20th, 2024. There is no showing on April 15th. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.atlantisbahamas.com/events/screwball-comedy, or by calling the Atlantis BoxOffice at (242) 363-6601.

Sponsors of “Comedy for a Cause” include Sterling Global Financial Limited, Hurricane Hole Marina, Island Site Development, and production company 2Hoops Productions. Heather Hodgson-Kosoy, who also starred in and produced last year’s “The Long Weekend,” has a passion for both the arts and giving back. “Screwball Comedy” will be her third production in The Bahamas.

“We have nine shows, and we’d love to have every seat filled for all nine shows,” she said. “Last year we raised $90,000 for three incredible charities. If we could double that this year, that would be fantastic – we’ll shoot for the moon.”

Sterling Global Financial Founder and Executive Chairman David Kosoy, said: “The cause here is ‘Let’s make The Bahamas ‘best’.’ I’ve adopted this country as my home. We want to give back, and this is just a small way of doing that. Any good we can do in the communitybenefits all of us.

“Our whole team and company are dedicated to this, and without the help of everyone here we wouldn’t be able to pull this off. The more help we can get, the better, so I thank everyone for their support.”

To learn more about the BNT’s role in managing national parks, protecting wildlife, and informing environmental policy, please visit its website: http://www.bnt.bs and follow its various social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Source: BNT/Lisa Carr