BTC and RBPF partner to address Cyberbullying



held on February 7 th at the Police Headquarters.

BTC awarded completion certificates to ninety high school students who can now tout that they are much more knowledgeable about internet safety and the consequences of cyberbullying.

The students participated in a Safer Internet Day Summit hosted by BTC in partnership with the Public Affairs Unit of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) on February 7th . The Summit, held at the Paul Farquharson Conference Center of the Police Headquarters, brought students from three high schools together to learn more about cyberbullying and the various ways to use technology respectfully andresponsibly.

BTC’s recent Safer Internet Day Summit gave students of C.I. Gibson, C.C. Sweeting, and Government High Schools the opportunity to engage in frank discussions with members of the RBPF.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Leamond Deleveaux, admonished the students to stay focused on their educational goals and using the internet responsibly.

“The internet was designed for the purpose to educate and to do good, however, we have seen that many among us use the internet to do very bad things to people,” Deleveaux told the students. “When you use the internet to do wrong it is likely that you would find yourselves on the wrong side of the law, so please be careful and think about everything that you post online.”

Continued Deleveaux: “I want to thank BTC on behalf of the Commissioner of Police and the Senior Executive team for hosting these youngsters to address an issue that is very timely, and it is my hope that they leave here today being a lot more knowledgeable about internet safety.”

Members of the RBPF also presented high school students with live scenarios that showed how people can be charged with an offense based on what is posted online. The students were given the opportunity to collaborate and suggest ways to address various online issues, cyberbullying, and members of BTC’s team also gave video presentations that outlined several safety tips to adopt when using the internet.One of the highlights of Summit was having the presence of Reginald McPhee, a teen TikTok social media influencer whose popularity escalated overnight after one post generated millions of views. A 12th grade student at C.I. Gibson Senior High School, Reginald said that even though he now travels every week to make guest appearances at events, he has not allowed this overnight fame to distract him fromhis studies and his desire to attend college after graduation.

BTC CEO Sameer Bhatti, who also addressed students at the Safer Internet Day Summit, said: “As a technology company, we believe that it is so important to educate students and adults on how to safely use the internet. This is the fourth year that we are celebrating Safer Internet Day, and we always include the youth because it is so important to have them learn of the many ways to use technology responsibly.”

Continued Bhatti: ‘Every year we attempt to bring a different flair to Safer Internet Day with a particular event, partnership, competition or special guest, and this year it gives me great pleasure to partner with our friends – the police – to drive home the seriousness of internet safety to our youth, with a focus on cyberbullying. It is my hope that following this Summit, these students would pause and think about what they are posting and the consequences that may arise once a post is uploaded to the world wide web.”

Chief Supt. Chrislyn Skippings of the Royal Bahamas Police Force said partnering with BTC to have teens learn more about cyberbullying and internet safety was very timely.

“It is my hope that following this Teen Summit, the students would fully understand how to use the internet safely. While I want them to understand that there are consequences from their actions on the internet, I also want them to experience a healthy relationship with students from other schools. We want them to know that even though they may not see eye to eye, they can sit down and talk to resolve an incident before it escalates to become violent.”

Every year, Safer Internet Day is celebrated globally on February 6th to raise awareness of a safer and better internet for all, especially children and young adults.

In addition to hosting a Teen Summit, BTC has also launched a Video Essay Competition where students in grades 10-12 will address topics related to internet safety. Winners will receive cash prizes of up to $1,000. The competition will run from February 1st – 29th.

More photo highlights below:

Certificates were presented to all students attending the recent Safer Internet Day Summit hosted by BTC and the Royal Bahamas Police Force. Kristen Stack, a grade 12 student of C.I. Gibson Senior High School is seen here being presented with her certificate.A few members of BTC’s Senior Leadership Team, including CEO Sameer Bhatti, are seen here with the senior officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force following the Safer Internet Day Summit held on February 7thReginald McPhee, a 12th grade student of C.I. Gibson Sr. High School, also known as “Get Dem Reggie,” shares light banter with BTC CEO Sameer Bhatti.Students of C.I. Gibson, Government High and C.C. Sweeting School listen attentively at BTC’s Safer Internet Day Summit held at the Paul Farquharson Centre of the PoliceHeadquarters.BTC partnered with the Royal Bahamas Police Force to host a SaferInternet Day Summit on Feb. 7 th at Police Headquarters. Seen from left to right are: Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings, BTC CEO Sameer Bhatti, and Deputy Commissioner Of Police, Lemond Deleveaux