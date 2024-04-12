British High Commission presents Graycliff the first ever Blue Plaque award for Excellence.

British blue plaque

At a ceremony on Tuesday evening, the British High Commissioner Thomas Hartley presented Graycliff Hotel and Restaurant with the first-ever Blue Plaque for excellence.

The British Blue Plaque is a symbol of exceptional standards recognizing venues that rise above other establishments and into a higher echelon. . It is awarded in recognition of outstanding contribution to the promotion of English wines and spirits in The Bahamas. The British High Commissioner commended Graycliff’s efforts and invaluable support in promoting British Wines and Spirits in the Bahamas. The plaque serves as a symbol of the UK’s appreciation and gratitude and a symbol of the unwavering commitment to excellence that patrons can always expect.

. A new committee headed by Bahamian Steven Boon – the British High Commission’s Wine & Spirits Advisor – will review other potential winners later this year.

Graycliff, internationally regarded for its award-winning wine cellar, world-leading spirits selection, and 5-star and 4-diamond restaurant, is the first recipient of the new British award anywhere in the world. With a long-standing reputation for showcasing rare British gins and Scotch whisky Graycliff added two English Sparkling Wines to their menu: Gusborne (the three times wine producer of the year, from Kent) and Weyborne (one of the top wineries in England, from the South Downs), and

The ceremony – attended by over a 100 food and beverage trade players, and those from the tourism and hospitality industry – hosted some of the leading food and beverage industry players and comes after a year of the British High Commission working to increase trade in food and beverage.

The British High Commissioner said,

“I am charged with bringing Britain and The Bahamas closer together. We’re doing this through trade, education, and sport, and through food and drink. Our very first success was getting a Bahamian rum into the UK market – Bassetts may soon be an international prize winner. And we are now celebrating Graycliff for their promotion of the finest British spirits and English wines. Congratulations to Enrico and Roberta and the whole Graycliff team, we’re so proud to present this award to you.”

Enrico Garzaroli thanked the High Commissioner, saying “At Graycliff, we believe in exceeding expectations and embracing innovation. Receiving the British Blue Plaque from the British High Commission underscores our role as pioneers in showcasing the finest British wines and spirits in The Bahamas. We also extend our heartfelt thanks to our dedicated staff for their passion and expertise as we continue to elevate standards and create memorable experiences for our patrons.”

More photo highlights below:

Wine & Spirits advisor Steven Boon; British High Commissioner Thomas Hartley, and Enrico and Annamaria Garzaroli, Graycliff

British High Commissioner Thomas Hartley and Lady Eugenie NuttalJoy Jibrilu, Bryan Glinton, Philip Galannis, Robert Sands, and guests