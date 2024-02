The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

Acting Commissioner of the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS), Doan Cleare revealed to ZNS News that he and the Minister of National Security, the Hon. Wayne Munroe and others will be traveling to Italy where they will sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Italian government. Cleare said, “once we sign the MOU […]