BNT Unveils New Signage at LNP with Help from Sandals Foundation

The Bahamas National Trust (BNT) recently completed the installation of eight new interpretive signs within the breathtaking Lucayan National Park (LNP) on Grand Bahama. The LNP – a natural gem cherished as the second-most visited national park in The Bahamas faced significant challenges in the wake of the catastrophic Hurricane Dorian that hit the island in 2019. The original park signs, integral for guiding and educating visitors, were damaged during the storm’s relentless fury. Made possible through a generous grant from the Sandals Foundation, the BNT’s replacement of these signs will enrich the visitor experience while promoting environmental conservation and cultural heritage awareness at the park.

Located strategically throughout the LNP and carefully designed to provide engaging and interactive content, these new interpretive resources create a guided, immersive, and educational experience for park visitors. They offer insights into the park’s variousecosystems, rich biodiversity, and fascinating historical significance.

“We’re thrilled to reintroduce these interpretive signs in the Lucayan National Park, marking our determination to preserve this natural treasure despite the challenges posed by Hurricane Dorian. The support from the Sandals Foundation has been significant in our restoration efforts, underscoring the importance of collaboration in safeguarding our environment and heritage,” said Lakeshia Anderson-Rolle, Executive Director of the BNT.

As the philanthropic arm of Sandals Resorts International, the Sandals Foundation has long been committed to supporting sustainable development and environmental conservation throughout the Caribbean. Their sponsorship of these interpretive signs reflects theirdedication to promoting environmental education and fostering a deeper connection to nature among local communities and visitors.

“Our partnership with The Bahamas National Trust signifies our shared commitment to rebuilding and revitalising communities impacted by natural disasters,” said Heidi Clarke, Executive Director of the Sandals Foundation. “We are honoured to contribute to the restoration of the Lucayan National Park, and to support initiatives that promote environmental awareness and cultural appreciation.”

In 2023, the Sandals Foundation also partnered with the BNT for a critical dune restoration activity. They supported the planting of 1,000 trees at the world-famous Gold Rock Beach – helping to rehabilitate and stabilise its iconic coastline that was previously damaged fromHurricane Dorian.

The installation of these interpretive signs at the LNP is part of a broader initiative by the BNT to enhance visitor facilities and educational resources across its network of national parks and protected areas. By providing engaging and informative experiences, the BNT aims topromote environmental awareness, encourage sustainable tourism practices, and safeguard the natural and cultural treasures of The Bahamas for generations to come.

The BNT encourages Bahamians and visitors alike to explore the LNP and discover the wonders of this unique ecological and historical treasure through its interpretive signs.

Whether hiking through lush mangrove forests; marvelling at caves under crystal-clear waters, or uncovering the secrets of ancient Lucayan settlements, these interpretive signs offer invaluable insights into the natural and cultural heritage of Grand Bahama Island.

Source: Bahamas National Trust

More photo highlights below: