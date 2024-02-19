BNT Unveils New Signage at LNP with Help from Sandals Foundation

Hon. Vaughn P. Miller, Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources; Fresh Creek Primary School Principal; Danielle Hanek, Forestry Acting Director and Hon. Zane Lightbourne

The Forestry Unit is excited to celebrate another year recognizing International Day of Forests/ World Forestry Day on 21st March. This year, the global theme is “Forest and Innovation”. The Forestry Unit kick starts this year’s activities with Green Fridays. Every Friday leading up to Forestry Awareness Week, the Unit will have a tree plantings on various islands. This activity is to promote:

• Community engagement and promote better relationships between the public and the Forestry Unit

• heighten awareness of the nexus between forest restoration

• Actively engage the public by illustrating how they can assist in preserving forests, natural resources

Green Fridays, a movement gaining momentum worldwide, are dedicated to environmental sustainability and the preservation of our planet. This initiative encourages individuals and communities to take action by participating in tree plantings, clean-up efforts, and other eco-friendly activities. By planting trees, we not only mitigate the effects of deforestation and climate change but also foster biodiversity and create healthier ecosystems. Green Fridays serve as a powerful reminder of our collective responsibility to protect and nurture the environment for current and future generations, embodying the spirit of environmental stewardship and promoting a greener, more sustainable future for all.

Source: Felicity Ingraham

More photo highlights below:

(L-R) Hon. Vaughn P. Miller, Hon. Zane Lightbourne and Fresh Creek Primary School Principal.(L-R) Hon. Zane Lightbourne,, State Minister for the Environment; Primary School Principal and Hon. Vaughn P. Miller, Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources, planting a Hibiscus Tree at Fresh Creek Primary School A Poinciana Tree planted at Central Andros High School