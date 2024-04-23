Bahamian Athlete and BTC Team Member, Blake Bartlett headlines BTC B-Unstoppable Campaign

For the first time in its history of supporting sports, BTC is excited to announce that an employee is a member of the athletic team participating in the upcoming BTC World Relays Bahamas 24. Blake Bartlett, a newly minted member of the BTC sales team in Grand Bahama has qualified for the Bahamian 4x100m relay team. BTC has launched a new mobile campaign featuring Blake and other athletes leading up to the relays.

This is the fourth time that BTC has supported the world relays, and this time, the company is injecting $300,000 in sponsorship. BTC will also provide free Wi-Fi in the Thomas A. Robinson stadium for both days of the relays, making it easier for patrons to share everymoment.

“This is a big blue letter moment in our history. Having Blake not just as a part of team BTC, but also having him represent the country on a global stage. This is a big deal for BTC, and for The Bahamas”, said Keisha Edwards, head of Commercial Operations at BTC. “Our newB-Unstoppable campaign demonstrates our unwavering commitment to supporting sports and our athletes. In addition to utilizing Blake as the headliner of our campaign, we are also featuring Olympic medallist and Abaco native, Steven Gardiner, who is also a brand ambassador for BTC. It’s a reminder to our youth that once you have a dream and a desire to be the best, that BTC will always be here to support you. Our legacy of support for athletics and culture remains unmatched, and we are happy to be the title sponsor of the upcoming relays.”Through the newly launched B-Unstoppable campaign, customers will experience new upgrades to the MyBTC mobile app and have countless ways to win tickets to the upcoming BTC World Relays event.

Customers can also sign up for a $64.99 postpaid plan, add a 30-day prepaid plan or sign up for a super-fast and reliable fiber bundle to be eligible to win. Existing customers paying their bills in full will also be eligible to participate in this promotion and more details will be available on BTC’s social media pages.

An excited and determined Blake Bartlett thanked BTC for its support. “I joined the company just seven months ago, and the experience has been warm and inviting thus far,” Bartlett said. “My BTC family really treats me well! I met our CEO just a few weeks ago, and it was an instant bond and connection, I couldn’t believe how personable he was. To be recognized through this campaign is priceless, and I am so thankful for the opportunity.”

As it relates to the relays, Bartlett said, “I’m confident in our the 4x100m relay team. All the teams are bursting with talent, and I know Team Bahamas will do well. My biggest goal right now is to remain healthy and positive because what we do on the track is 90% mental and10% physical.”

Prominently featured in the new campaign is the My BTC mobile app which underwent a complete facelift earlier this year, simplifying the customer journey and making it more user friendly. These changes included account management, bill balance details and self-carefeatures like autopay and save payment methods.

In the latest app update, customers can download their bills, search their bill and payment history, and monitor their usage details and balances more efficiently. Additionally, new self- care features were added including mobile chat, and the ability to track your tickets andorders. Also featured on the app are marketing banners promoting current offers that customers can take advantage of.