Bahamas partners with PAHO to recognize 22nd Anual Vaccination Week in the Americas

The Ministry of Health & Wellness Bahamas, through its Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Unit, is pleased to collaborate with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) in observing the 22nd Annual Vaccination Week in the Americas (WVA), under the theme: “Engage Now to Protect Your Future #GetVax”.

From April 20 -27,2024 EPI alongside its partners will host a series of activities, public education and awareness sessions, health fairs, and immunization services in New Providence. These initiatives are designed to inform, engage, and empower individuals of all ages to prioritize their health through vaccination.

On Saturday April 20th the Unit will begin the week of activities with a health fair at R.M. Bailey Park from 10:00a.m. – 4:00p.m. On Saturday April 27th participate in the Immunization Health Fair at the Mall at Marathon from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. As part of the celebration, the EPI Unit encourages parents, particularly those with children aged 5 and under, to ensure they are up-to-date with their immunizations.

Vaccinations are essential in protecting children and communities against vaccine- preventable diseases and maintaining overall public health and well-being.

From: Bahamas Information Services