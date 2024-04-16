At Agri-Business Expo, Prime Minister affirms the goal of reducing food import bill – 25% by 2025

After a five-year hiatus, a two-day Agri-Business Expo was launched during an official ceremony held at the Gladstone Road Farmer’s Market Site on Friday, April 12, 2024. In attendance were Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis, Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources the Hon. Jomo Campbell and, from the Cayman Islands — the Hon. Johany S. Banks, Minister of Planning Agriculture, Housing, Infrastructure, Transport & Development. Several other cabinet ministers and government officials were also in attendance. Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture & Marine Resources, Montez Williams, served as Master of Ceremonies.

Prime Minister Davis delivered the keynote address. He said that the government is intent on taking ‘critical’ steps to take agriculture and fisheries to the next level in order to meet the goal of reducing the food import bill by 25% by the year 2025. Agriculture and Marine Resources Minister Jomo Campbell also spoke during the ceremony. He encouraged the youth to take up the mantle and sow seeds for the future of the country’s agriculture industry.

From: Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: