Among CARICOM countries, Bahamas students excelled in UNESCO World Poetry Day contest

The Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training (METVT) in conjunction with the United Nations Educational and Scientific Organization (UNESCO) held a press conference Friday, April 5, at the Ministry’s offices, to announce the country’s entrance into the first UNESCO World Poetry Day contest held March 21, 2024.

The contest was entered by persons in CARICOM countries in four age groups: 6-8 years; 9-12 years; 13-17 years; 18 and older. The topic for all ages was Climate Change. The Bahamas was entered in each category and finished first and second in each age group sweeping the contest, said Deidre Bevans, Secretary General, Bahamas Commission for UNESCO.

Minister of Education Technical and Vocational Training, the Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin congratulated the winners and all entrants. The Minister also presented winners with certificates, trophies and gift certificates.

From: Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: