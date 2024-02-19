Advice For Upcoming Athletes

Bahamian Athlete, Devynne Charlton recently broke the world record for the 60m hurdles at the Millrose Games finishing her race at 7.67.

Charlton gave some advice to young athletes when speaking with ZNS Sports. She said, “I would say take advantage of the moments. Sports is such a great privilege because not everybody gets to participate. So I think discovering your talent and taking them as far as you possibly can I think is a good thing. I mean, not everybody can be a professional athlete but I think even just the participation in sports builds character and builds the relationships you form, the networking and then you get athletic scholarships. So like now you’re talking about getting degrees and furthering your career. And so I think that just in that way alone there’s so many opportunities and I’d say just take advantage of everything you can get.”