Acklins Power Supply Down

Residents on the island of Acklins have been without power since Wednesday.

Bahamas Power and Light Senior Manager of Corporate Communications Arnette Ingraham explained to ZNS News, “our crews went to work right away and they were able to locate the source of the problem and it was unfortunately a major component failure and that part can only be sourced internationally. We were able to find it and we hope to have it flown into Acklins sometime tomorrow which is on Friday, Once it is on the island our teams will complete the installation and then testing and hopefully return the unit to service. So we realize that this has been a major inconvenience and disruption to the three hundred and sixty eight residential and business customers we have on the island. We sincerely apologize for what they’re experiencing at this time but we want to assure them that we are making every effort to restore supply as quickly and as safely as possible.”