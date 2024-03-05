Urgent Road Works Notice: Eastern Road, Christie Street

Please be advised that Bahamix has scheduled paving work for sections of the Eastern Road. The Paving works will begin at the junction of Johnson Road heading East and terminate at the Junction of Fox Hill Road.

The works will commence , Wednesday, March 6th through 22nd, 2024.

The road works will begin at 7:30 a.m – 3:30 p.m daily.

The motoring public is advised to avoid this area if possible and to acknowledge and comply with all posted traffic signage. Please note that only Business Owners and Residents will be allowed access through.

Concerns may be addressed by contacting Bahamas Hot Mix at 242-829-5996.