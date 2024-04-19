“Transformative” Programs Underway to Protect Ocean, says Lightbourne

Minister of State for the Environment and Natural Resources Hon. Zane Lightbourne told an international conference that transformative programmes are underway in The Bahamas that are designed to preserve nature, communities, and culture, and will have a positive impact on the Ocean. He spoke at the 9th Our Ocean Conference on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 in Athens, Greece. The conference, which brings together government officials and stakeholders in oceans and the environment, is being held this year under the theme: “Our Ocean – an Ocean of Potential”.

“The ocean is a vast and rich resource – it is life-sustaining and the lifeblood of human existence,” said Minister Lightbourne.

“It provides food, regulates our climate, and generates most of the oxygen we breathe. It also services much of the world’s economy, supporting sectors, from tourism to fisheries and international shipping. It is our culture and a source of inspiration.”

Minister Lightbourne pointed to four key initiatives that have been launched in The Bahamas in alignment with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 14 – Sustainable Oceans/Life Below Water:

1. Mission for the Mangroves: In 2022, The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation launched “Mission for the Mangroves” which promotes mangrove stock replenishment and regeneration. Mangroves are also a protected species in the country since 2021, under the Forestry Act.

2. The Coral Reef Restoration Project: The Coral Reef Restoration Project, which launched in 2023, facilitates the establishment of coral nurseries through a network of dive operators that offer out-planting packages to visiting divers. The project aims to establish and maintain 50 coral nurseries across the Bahamian archipelago.

3. Andros Community-based Tourism Cluster Project: This project is in keeping with the Economic Growth/Decent Work – SDGs 8,11, 13. The Andros Community-based Tourism Cluster Project seeks to position Andros, (the largest Bahamian Island) as the premier ecotourism destination within the country, fostering economic diversification within tourism.

4. Nature-based services at the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI): BAMSI is a tertiary institution for Marine Science that offers nationally accredited certification courses in flats-fishing and nature tourism, particularly for youth. To underscore the Government’s commitment in Sustainable Tourism, legislation has been enacted that requires flats-fishing guides in The Bahamas, to be certified and licensed. In January of this year, 40 trained and newly certified Guides graduated from BAMSI.

“These projects are transformative, and focused on creating a tourism sector that is environmentally sustainable, intent on preserving nature, communities, and culture,” Mr. Lightbourne said.

“Ocean health is human health. It connects humanity across cultures and classes. The Bahamas pledges its unwavering commitment to the practice of sustainability. Moreover, we remain dedicated to the development of innovative measures to adapt to, and mitigate harm to the oceanic environment.”

Source: Felicity Darville

More photo highlights below: