The Governor General’s Volunteer Bahamas Committee pays a courtesy call on HE Cynthia Pratt

Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Cynthia Pratt received the Governor General’s Volunteer Bahamas Committee in a courtesy call, April 15, 2024, at the Office of the Governor General. Pictured sitting from left: Rt. Hon. Algernon Allen, Co-Chair Urban Renewal and member of Volunteer Bahamas Committee; Mr. Lindsay Cancino, Chairman, Volunteer Bahamas Committee; Her Excellency Cynthia Pratt, Patron of Volunteer Bahamas Society; Mr. Anthony Newbold, Vice-Chairman, Volunteer Bahamas Committee; Bishop Delton Fernander, President, Bahamas Christian Council and member of Volunteer Bahamas Committee.

Standing from left: Mrs. Lorraine Armbrister, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Technical & Vocational Training, and Member of Volunteer Bahamas Committee; Ms. Keilli Braithwaite of Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, and Member of Volunteer Bahamas Committee; Mr. Geoff Andrews, Treasurer of Volunteer Bahamas Committee; Mr. Khalil Parker, KC, Legal Advisor, Volunteer Bahamas Committee; Ms. Serena Williams, Public Relations Officer, Volunteer Bahamas Committee; Ms. Arthurnique Jones, Member of Volunteer Bahamas Committee; and Mr. Jack Thompson, Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Governor General.

From: Bahamas Information Services