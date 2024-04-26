The Bahamian – Jazz Connection” Concert Set to Ignite the BahamianJazz Scene

Sonority Entertainment proudly announces “Intertwined: The Bahamian – Jazz Connection,” an innovative jazz concert scheduled to take place on April 30th, 2024, at Fiona’s Theatre within the National Art Gallery.

Renowned for its beauty and commitment to arts and sustainability, Fiona’s Theatre provides an ideal setting for this ground-breaking event aimed at bridging the connection of jazz music in the Bahamas.

“Intertwined: The Bahamian – Jazz Connection” promises to be an unforgettable evening, celebrating the rich history, vibrant present, and promising future of Bahamian jazz. The concert will feature performances by legendary, contemporary, and emerging jazz musicians, offering a comprehensive celebration of jazz and its profound impact on Bahamian culture. This innovative event is designed to achieve several key objectives:

Inspire the next generation of jazz musicians in the Bahamas through performance, education, and mentorship.

Showcase the diversity and talent within the Bahamian jazz scene, featuring artists across multiple disciplines.

Deepen the appreciation of jazz music among Bahamians and international visitors through accessible education and high-quality performances.

Strengthen the connections between the Bahamian jazz community and the global jazz scene, fostering cultural exchange and collaboration. The concert will unfold over two days, offering attendees an immersive experience: Day 1: Jazz Master Class “Jazz in Practice”

This workshop will focus on the practical component of jazz, bringing theory to life through performance, improvisation, and collaboration. Attendees will have the opportunity to witness live demonstrations led by The Central Drive Collective, experiencing firsthand the spontaneity and creativity that define jazz performance.

Day 2: “Intertwined: The Bahamian – Jazz Connection” Concert The concert will traverse the rich landscape of jazz and Bahamian music from its historic roots to its contemporary innovations and future prospects. The event will kick off with a segment dedicated to the contributions made by the pioneers of Bahamian and jazz music, showcasing emerging talents from The Central Drive Collective.

Following this, the concert will highlight the works of local musicians who are pushing the boundaries of jazz music by infusing it with Bahamian elements.

In addition to the enriching musical performances, “Intertwined: The Bahamian – Jazz

Connection” will feature an Art & Culinary Village, showcasing an array of local culinary, visual, and craft artists. Attendees will have the opportunity to embark on a journey of culinary discovery with an assortment of food trucks from renowned local chefs and bakers.

“Intertwined: The Bahamian – Jazz Connection” is more than just a concert; it is a multifaceted cultural event designed to celebrate, educate, and inspire. Through a careful curation of performances, workshops, and cultural displays, the event aims to foster a deeper appreciation for jazz music and its role in Bahamian culture while laying the groundwork for a vibrant, sustainable future for the art form in the community and beyond.

For more information and ticket purchases, please visithttps://www.eventbrite.com/e/intertwined-the-bahamian-jazz-connection-tickets-

861545254047

Source: Felicity Darville