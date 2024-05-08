The Min. of Health & Wellness closely monitoring the status of growing cases of the H5N1 Virus in The U.S

The Ministry of Health & Wellness is monitoring the public health challenge posed by a multi-state outbreak of avian influenza (H5N1) virus in dairy cows and other animals in the United States. Currently, there has only been one human case confirmed. The exposure in the state of Texas is being framed around exposure to presumably infected cows.

The Ministry of Health & Wellness assures the public of its vigilance regarding ongoing surveillance. Timely updates will continue to be posted as necessitated.