Veteran Educator Honoured

Accompanied by family members and friends, veteran educator Dr. Carolyn Wright-Mitchell was honoured at a special assembly at Sadie Curtis Primary School where she served as Principal.

Acting Principal of Sadie Curtis, Sherado Gibson said Wright-Mitchell has left an indelible mark at the school.

The honouree was described as a lady of excellence by Deputy Director For Schools Management, Janice Moss. “She has high standards, not just for herself but for teachers and parents and students. And because of her high standards she ensured that the delivery of education is one where students thrive,” Moss said.

Wright-Mitchell has been an educator for more than thirty years and currently serves as a District Superintendent at the Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training. She says she wanted to ensure that Sadie Curtis became the number one school in the district. “And I can joyfully say before I departed this school was the number one school in the district. While being a Principal we experienced a major hurricane, I had to navigate through COVID-19. Everything was fluid and I can always remember what we did just to ensure that this school was afloat and the instructional program was still going on.”

Wright-Mitchell says her wish is that all students will continue to have multiple opportunities to excel in academics.