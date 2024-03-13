Streetsmart 242 App Launch

A launch event was held at the Nassau Cruise Port on Monday for the new Streetsmart 242 App. The app is meant to guide visitors to the country on what to do while here.

Chairman of the Tourism Development Corporation (TDC), Rafique Symonette spoke at the event. He said, “at the TDC we’re pleased to announced that Streetsmart is going to be one of our resident entrepreneurs in our upcoming incubator center.”

He added, “the provide tourist entrepreneurs with the access to cutting edge digital infrastructure as well as marketing and PR initiatives and connect to key markets such as this cruise port, Airbnbs and hotels alike.”

Also in attendance was Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, the Hon. Chester Cooper. He told the gathering, “Streetsmart is the type or innovation we encourage in Innovate 242, an initiative designed and launched by the Cabinet of The Bahamas that I co-chair along with the Minister for Grand Bahama to drive and encourage innovation and growth in the technology industry.”

The developers of the app are Edgar and Ehren Hanna. Streetsmart Chief Operating Officer, Ehren Hanna spoke with ZNS News on the sidelines of the event. He said, “we wanted to make it easier and convenient for visitors coming to The Bahamas to find those experiences. And what we’re more excited about is that not only can you find those tradition tours like fishing and the boat charters, we also have those non-traditional options like Yoga on the Beach, Paint and Sip on the Beach.”

Streetsmart 242 Chief Executive Officer, Edgar Hanna added that using the app, “you can communicate directly with vendor, send pictures, receive offers. You can also purchase data within the app so have an E-Sim data only plan that you can purchase, not just for The Bahamas but it covers 24 countries as well.”