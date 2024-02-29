Shenseea Connects With Rvssian For First Collab In Two Years

Shenseea and Rvssian link up in the studio for their first collaboration in two years. The dancehall deejay first teased the song earlier this week when she shared photos and videos of herself going horseback riding, saying she found her inspiration for her next single.

On Thursday (February 29), Shenseea shared a preview of the upcoming song, which is yet to be titled. “After 2 years.. some new [fire and dragon emojis] X Rvssian,” she wrote. The Rich Immigrant producer also shared the clip on his Instagram Story.

“Baby drop yuh pin right now / Me a come mek a link right now, right now / Yeah mi hot in a me draws right now yeah / Bwoy wait cuz me just drive out / Yeah the way me nookie tight so it feel brand new / You fi gi mi big deal whenever you drive through,” ShenYeng sings.

Shenseea also drops some familiar lines, almost reminiscence of her latest single, “Hit & Run,” featuring Masicka. “Just gi mi pon the bed or give me pon the ground / Keep me coming back cuz a how you make me moan / If yuh name call pon this yo get likkle clout / If yuh can’t mek mi cum then the sex don’t count,” she sings with the last line getting some attention from her fans.

Shenseea’s right-hand man, Dizzyclean Face, reacted to the song’s preview, saying, “We good biggest in the game baby [rocket emoijis].” Her fans also reacted with mostly positive feedback and even gave her a thumbs up for how comfortable she seems working again with Rvssian.

“This what we wanted back from you. Welcome back,” one fan wrote while another added, “You can tell Shen happy to be working again with Rvssian we love to see it I think you and Rvssian should just date and done unnu work good together and would look good together.”

Urban Islandz reported in January that Shenseea and Rvssian have not spoken to each other in two years following a fallout over creative differences surrounding her music. The producer shared in an interview that while she is still signed to his label, Rich Immigrant and Interscope, he is not stifling her music and gives her full reign on what music she wants to release.

“Hear what, she signed to me, to be real, me and Shenseea don’t talk in two years but she signed to me, mi nah go control nobody,” the producer said. “They can do whatever dem want because mi never want anybody say me hold them back or stifle their career.”

Shenseea later shared that she and Rvssian have reconciled and are now on good terms, admitting that their falling out was over frivolous matters.