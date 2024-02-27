Shaggy Chided Jamaicans Who Don’t Go Watch ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Biopic

Shaggy says any Jamaican who has not seen the Bob Marley: One Love biopic is doing the most un-Jamaican thing ever. The movie is currently the number one film at the US and Global box office with over $100 million haul worldwide and over $71 million in the United States.

Although he passed away over four decades ago, Bob Marley’s music is only growing more popular, winning fans across multiple generations of people. As a result, fans of the late reggae legend and fans of reggae music and Jamaican culture are flocking to theaters in record numbers to get a glimpse of part of his life story.

A TMZ photographer caught up with dancehall legend Shaggy on Tuesday and asked him about some Jamaicans who criticized the film and others who may not have gone to watch it. “First of all the first thing I can tell you, I think it is the most un-Jamaican thing you can do if you don’t see this movie,” the “Go Down Deh” deejay said.

Shaggy also praised lead actor Kingsley Ben-Adir who played the role of Bob Marley. Ben-Adir, who is a British actor, says he got himself coaches over several months to help him nail Bob Marley’s Jamaican accent and the Patois dialect.

“Listen Kingsley did a good job you know I watched it and I thought he was believable,” he said. “Did he get it perfect like a Jamaican? No the man is not Jamaican so he not goin’ get that. But did he come across as authentic with his acting chops? I think he did a good job.”

Shaggy is fresh off hosting his Island Music Conference in Kingston, where he shared the stage with record label execs and musicians, including Mya, Spice, Masicka, Teejay, Sean Paul, Wyclef Jean, and more.