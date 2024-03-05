Sea Cloud Spirit Arrives at Nassau Cruise Port for First Time



Minister of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation; and Senior Commander Berne Wright, Port Controller. (L to R): Marques Williams, Operations Manager, Nassau Cruise Port; Mirelle Reyes, President, SeaCloud Cruises; Captain Heiner Eilers, Master, Sea Cloud Spirit; I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister andMinister of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation; and Senior Commander Berne Wright, Port Controller.

Yesterday, Nassau Cruise Port (NCP) celebrated the inaugural call of Sea Cloud Spirit, the largest and newest ship in the Sea Cloud Cruises fleet, to the delight of the port community and cruise passengers. NCP executives joined Deputy Prime Minister, I. Chester Cooper, and members of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism team in a traditional plaque exchange ceremony with senior officials from Sea Cloud Cruises.

A traditional sailing yacht, Sea Cloud Spirit is currently sailing roundtrip from Nassau on an “immersive Bahamas experience.” From March 4-12, the luxurious three-mast full-rigged ship will call on other Bahamian ports including the Exumas and Eleuthera.

Mike Maura, Jr., Regional Director of Global Ports Holding (Americas) and CEO of Nassau Cruise Port Ltd. shared his team’s excitement about serving as the starting point for this bespoke adventure. “We are delighted to join the Ministry of Tourism in welcoming Sea Cloud Spirit to Nassau and in celebrating the launch of this exclusive Bahamian itinerary which will certainly charm its guests. We look forward to many more visits from this exceptionally crafted vessel and others from the Sea Cloud Cruises fleet.”

During his official remarks, Deputy Prime Minister Cooper emphasized the significance of the introduction of the Sea Cloud Cruises guest to a unique Bahamian sailing experience. “This visit not only symbolizes the strength of the cruise industry but also the enduring allure of The Bahamas as a destination of choice for travelers from around the world. Our spirits are high on your inaugural voyage.”

Sea Cloud Cruises is one of several luxury cruise brands offering bespoke travel experiences that have visited Nassau and are including this newly revamped destination in its forthcoming itineraries. Ritz Carlton Yachts and Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours have also included our vibrant capital city in their upcoming Caribbean cruise schedules.

Sea Cloud Spirit arrives at Nassau Cruise Port on Monday, March 5, 2024, for the first time.