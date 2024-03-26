Quality Supermarkets Robbed

Quality Supermarket on West Bay Street was robbed at gunpoint on Monday morning.

Store Assistant Manager, Yolanda Dorcely spoke with ZNS News about the ordeal. “He went to one of the registers and had trouble getting the funds so he went to another register. Cashiers are shaken up. We don’t know exactly how many funds was taken so it was an undetermined amount of money that was stolen from the store. No one was hurt, no customers was hurt, everything is okay. Shortly after we was back to business and no shots fired.”

The robber escaped on foot.