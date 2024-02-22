Scores of residents attend GB Entrepreneurial Expo 2024

The Ministry for Grand Bahama hosted its second entrepreneurial Expo 2024 this month, this time at the Foster B. Pestaina Hall, Pro-Cathedral of Christ the King on February 21, 2024 where scores of budding entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized businesses in Freeport gained valuable insight for their ventures from representatives of the Ministry of Tourism, the Tourism Development Corporation of The Bahamas, Bahamas Development Bank, Access Accelerator, Inland Revenue, Small Businesses Development Centre, Bank of The Bahamas, Grand Bahama Port Authority, the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources, and UB Ignite.

Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, the Hon. Chester Cooper and Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey encouraged attendees to take full advantage of the wealth of resources being made available at the Expo to empower them along their business journey.

Also in attendance were Parliamentary Secretary Kingsley Smith; Senators James Turner, Kirk Russell and Randy Rolle and Permanent Secretary Joel Lewis.

The West Grand Bahama Entrepreneurial Expo, the first for the year, was held on February 1 at St. Mary Magdalene Parish Hall in West Grand Bahama.

More photo highlights below: