Rodgers-Sealy’s Gender Inequality Documentary Back by Popular Demand

Internationally acclaimed documentary “Two Faced: Gender Inequality in The Bahamas” by Gina Rodgers-Sealy is back by popular demand. It will be screened at the University of The Bahamas once again, free of charge, at the Harry C Moore Library Auditorium on Monday 18th at 6pm.

Marion Bethel Vice-Chairperson and Rapporteur of CEDAW (Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women) and co-producer of the film, will be a guest panelist, as well as Dr Ian Strachan, Executive Vice President of UB, and Lavita Thurston, a Domestic/Sexual Abuse Survivor.

All of the panelists are featured in the documentary.

When Gina Rodgers-Sealy’s mother was raped one morning in her Nassau home at the age of 80, it was her daughter, Gina, who found her. She says had it not been for a few close friends who arrived on the scene almost immediately, that the initial rage that consumed her would have landed her in jail.

Instead, Gina Rodgers-Sealy a former journalist used the weapon she knew best, writing.

This gave birth to the now award-winning documentary “Two-Faced: Gender Inequality in The Bahamas” which she directed, co-produced, and wrote.

In this documentary, Sealy sought out other women living through similar nightmares and explored how the small beautiful country, The Bahamas, managed to have the highest incidence of rape per capita in the world for 15 consecutive years since 2007 – according to the (Gender-Based Violence National Discriminatory Law Review Forum). The documentary premiered at the Fusion Superplex in April 2023 and in just under a year has won best documentary at the Women’s International

Film Festival (online), and several other awards including Toronto International Women Film Festival – 2023 Nominee; Equality InternationalFilm Festival 2023 Semi-Finalist; The Island House Film Festival – 2023Official Selection; Women’s Deliver Film Festival in Kigali, Rwanda – 2023Finalist, and the Women’s International Film Festival, 2023 OfficialSelection (Newark, New Jersey, USA).

The documentary has an amazing team including co-producers Marion Bethel, Attorney and Human, and Gender Rights Activist; Dr. Erica Moiah James, Art Historian, Curator, and Assistant Professor at The University of Miami; Alicia Wallace, Director of Equality Bahamas, and Patrice Thompson, principle-centered leader and human rights advocate.

Associate Producers are Lindsay Thompson, journalist and writer; Iain Rodgers, Assistant Video Editor Graphics, and Nadine Thomas-Brown,journalist and teacher. Camerapersons are Ilka Rodgers and Agatha Christie with video editors Edwina Maynard and Kevin Taylor. The documentary also features its original soundtrack, “Strength of a Woman” composed by Keysha Edwards-Taylor, Bahamian pianist,songwriter, and singer. The Screening taking place on Monday, March 18, 2024 is hosted by the School of Social Sciences and Dr Jessica Minnis.

Source: Felicity Darville