Prime Minister Davis congratulates CG Atlantic at Freeport office opening

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Philip Davis applauded CG Atlantic for being an exemplary, forward-thinking investor during his address at the official opening of the insurance company’s $5.3 million Freeport Office on April 18, 2024.

He commended CG Atlantic for keeping its commitment after the groundbreaking five years ago; and remaining loyal to the people of Grand Bahama through the worst hurricane in our nation’s history and the fallout from an unprecedented global pandemic.

The 10,000-square foot building sits on 4.3 acres, has green building technology for energy and water conservation, and a community garden.

CG Atlantic, the prime minister noted, is a good representation of the determined spirit of the people of Grand Bahama.

“Despite unexpected trials, this company stood firm in its commitment to this island and I want to thank them for the confidence that is manifested by the investment here today,” he said.

“The difficulties they faced did not shake their confidence in the resilience and promise of Freeport. They have remained loyal to this island, just as they have been faithful to our region.”

Prime Minister Davis also congratulated CG Atlantic for its green and renewable energy initiatives and said his government embraces companies like CG Atlantic that are forward thinking and align with the government’s vision of the future; and that CG Atlantic’s plan to fully solarize its building is an example the government anticipates many other investors will follow.

“Sustainability is one of the core values that we hold dear and we are fully in support of CG’s plan to make this building both environmentally friendly and disaster resistant,” Prime Minister Davis said.

The prime minister noted that the hurdles CG Atlantic encountered regarding policy limitations surrounding energy generation are no longer there.

“We must explore ways for local stakeholders to adapt and address barriers to empower the people of Grand Bahama to solarize in the same way that the government (we) are investing in the solarization of our national power grid,” he said.

He further praised CG Atlantic for making an investment that will not only be good for the environment but also for business in the long run, stating — it is a perfect example of breaking the status quo and embracing the business opportunities within renewable energy and the green economy.

He added that the government is currently making significant investment in solar microgrids and large-scale solar power generation capacity in New Providence and throughout the Family Islands, with an objective to generate cheaper, cleaner and more stable electricity for everyone.

“For this change to be universal, we must also encourage private sector stakeholders and providers to follow suit,” he said.

The opening ceremony was followed by the unveiling of the plaque and ribbon cutting ceremony.

By LEDEDRA MARCHE/Bahamas Information Services