The Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin, Minister of Education & Technical and Vocational Training

A ceremony was held on Monday in the foyer of the Ivy Dumount Building to launch the 20th annual Preschool Week. Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training, the Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin was in attendance along with Acting Director of Education, Dominque McCartney-Russell as well as Permanent Secretary, Lorraine Armbrister.

Hanna Martin told those in attendance, “the science shows the importance of these formative years in long term human development. So they’re not just little children, they’re little human beings with brains and spirits that have to be nurtured and developed. We’re going to have to create public fora for parents with their children to ensure where there is not immediate formal access that we create forms of access for our pre-primary children.”

The Minister also said that they program had come a long way in 20 years but there is still some ways to go.