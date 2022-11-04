Planet Hollywood Cancun Hosts a Concert With 80’s Cult Super Stars

CARIBPR WIRE, CANCUN, Mexico, Nov. 04, 2022: In a Gen X-inspired experience, Blue Diamond Resorts was the official host of The Sands, a themed event organized by R&R Productions LLC that took place from October 25th to 30th at Planet Hollywood Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort. This event welcomed famous music and movie artists of the 80s and their fans, in what they called “the best week of their lives”.

Iconic actors such as Corey Feldman, Diane Franklin, Amanda Wyss and Kimberley Kates, as well as a lineup of well-known bands and solo artists like The Cult, Vanilla Ice, Culture Club, Belinda Carlisle and Morris Day, were just some of the celebrities who visited the all-inclusive resort to delight guests with classic entertainment from one of the greatest decades of all time in a Vacation Like A Star™ experience.

The Sands also featured special appearances by classic VJs from MTV and VH1 and provided event goers with an exclusive and intimate opportunity to get up close and personal with some of the ’80s-era talent at special meet and greets. Guests also were able to enjoy daytime pool parties, nightly concerts, costume contests, karaoke, Gen-X Movies in the property’s cinema and more.

Blue Diamond Resorts, the hotel management company of Planet Hollywood Cancun, opens the way to a world of experiences in its all-inclusive resorts located in Mexico, Costa Rica and the Caribbean, through brands that include unique features and a concept that fits each personality and all age groups.

For more information about The Sands event at Planet Hollywood Cancun, click here.

About Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts

Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts bring big-screen excitement to some of the most sought-after locales for an all-inclusive experience, where guests can Vacation Like A Star™. From the pristine shores of Cancun to the tranquil beaches of Costa Rica, these all-ages resorts feature authentic Hollywood memorabilia, a world of flavors, themed entertainment and exclusive activities for the entire family, as well as a premium service with the Star Class™ category for a full A-list treatment. While, Planet Hollywood Adult Scene, offer an all-inclusive adults-only glam getaway (18+) ideal for a romantic escape or a fun-filled adventure with friends that will turn any vacation into the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.

This engaging and interactive experience at Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts, includes differentiated brand features and amenities, such as PHabulous Bed™, Plugged In™, Main Event Guarantee™ and star-quality accommodations.

To learn more about Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts, visit www.planethollywoodhotels.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/963a063e-0ea2-4a8d-91dd-97f308fcea73

Planet Hollywood Cancun Realiza Concierto Con Súper Estrellas De Los Años 80

CARIBPR WIRE, CANCÚN, Mexico, Nov. 04, 2022: En una experiencia inspirada en la generación X, Blue Diamond Resorts fue el anfitrión oficial de The Sands, un evento temático organizado por R&R Productions LLC que se llevó a cabo del 25 al 30 de octubre en Planet Hollywood Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort. Este hospedó a famosos artistas del mundo de la música y el cine de los años 1980 y sus fans, en lo que llamaron “la mejor semana de sus vidas”.

Actores icónicos como Corey Feldman, Diane Franklin, Amanda Wyss y Kimberley Kates, así como reconocidas bandas y solistas como The Cult, Vanilla Ice, Culture Club, Belinda Carlisle and Morris Day, fueron solo algunas de las celebridades que visitaron el resort todo incluido para deleitar a los huéspedes con entretenimiento clásico de una de las mejores décadas de todos los tiempos en una experiencia Vacation Like A Star™.

The Sands también contó con la presentación especial de anfitriones originales de MTV y VH1, y brindó a los asistentes la oportunidad exclusiva e íntima de acercarse a algunos de los talentos de la época de los años 1980 en “meet and greets” con actores, así como de disfrutar de fiestas en la piscina durante el día, conciertos nocturnos, concursos de disfraces, karaoke, películas de la generación X en el cine de la propiedad y más.

Blue Diamond Resorts, la compañía de gestión hotelera de Planet Hollywood Cancun, abre paso a un mundo de experiencias en sus resorts todo incluido ubicados en México, Costa Rica y el Caribe, a través de marcas que incluyen características únicas y un concepto que se adapta a cada personalidad y a todas las edades.

Para más información sobre The Sands en Planet Hollywood Cancun, haga clic aquí.

Acerca de Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts

Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts lleva la emoción de la gran pantalla a algunos de los lugares más buscados para una experiencia todo incluido, donde los huéspedes pueden vacacionar como las estrellas con Vacation Like a Star™. Desde las prístinas costas de Cancún hasta las tranquilas playas de Costa Rica, estos resorts para todas las edades cuentan con auténticas piezas de memorabilia de Hollywood, un mundo de sabores, entretenimiento temático y actividades exclusivas para toda la familia, así como un servicio premium con la categoría Star Class™ para un tratamiento completo de famosos. Mientras tanto, Planet Hollywood Adult Scene, ofrece una escapada glamorosa sólo para adultos (18+) con todo incluido, ideal para una escapada romántica o una aventura llena de diversión con amigos que convertirá cualquier vacación en el centro de fascinación y atención con glamour y exclusividad.

Esta experiencia atractiva e interactiva en Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts incluye características y servicios de marca diferenciados, como PHabulous Bed™, Plugged In™, Main Event Guarantee™ y alojamiento de calidad estelar.

Para más información sobre Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts, visite www.planethollywoodhotels.com/es

Una foto asociada con este comunicado de prensa está disponible en: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/963a063e-0ea2-4a8d-91dd-97f308fcea73/e