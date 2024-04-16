Pinwheel Garden

Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting, the Hon. Myles Laroda visited Palmdale Primary School on Monday where they observed Child Protection Month with the planting of blue pinwheels.

While at the event, Laroda spoke with reporters about children currently living in children’s homes in the country. He said, “I can tell you some of them are there because parents just had them and just left never looked back. Some of them come from homes where the government had to intervene because of complaints from either family members or neighbours and so the government would have had to intervene and take those kids into care. Some of these kids move through the justice system where, we’ve seen in the papers, kids who have suffered burns or other. There are cases where parents or the guardians have been brought before the courts for those type of unacceptable behaviour.”

Palmdale Primary School Guidance Counsellor, Ceonn Edwards said its important for children to know how important they are, how they’re valued and that if they see something they should say something.

Approximately 50 pinwheels were planted in the garden at Palmdale Primary.