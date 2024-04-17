Permanent Secretary Cora Bain-Colebrooke retires after 40 years of service

The Secretary to the Cabinet, Nicole Campbell, and permanent secretaries of the Bahamas Government honoured Permanent Secretary Cora Bain-Colebrooke at her retirement festivities, April 10, 2024 at the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture: a salute to her 40 years of public service. Mrs. Colebrooke most recently served as permanent secretary in the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture. She is pictured standing, left, with the Secretary to the Cabinet, Nicole Campbell.

From: Bahamas Information Services