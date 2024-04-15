One Voice Awards

Eleven Bahamian musicians were honoured over the weekend for their contribution to the local music industry at the One Voice Award Ceremony and Concert held at Salem Union Baptist Church.

Event Producer, Alison Rolle spoke with ZNS News on the sidelines about the importance of honouring the recipients. She said, “when our committee started to plan this event we thought we would revisit those who may not have been honoured as yet during our fiftieth journey. And so we couldn’t allow this opportunity and this occasion to pass without searching and seeing just who we wanted to say thank you to because we want to say thank you while this persons can appreciate it.”

Among the honourees were Director of the Bahamas National Youth Choir, Dexter Fernander who said, ” it’s really an honour to be here to have someone understand the contribution, not just of myself but the choir. And so I’m appreciative of the journey.”

Also honoured at the ceremony was founder of the Shaback group, Clint Watson. He said, “it’s a sober reminder that while we work to advance our country and while we work in gospel music to advance the kingdom that people are recognizing the hard work that you put in.”

Others receiving the award included Bishop Trent Davis, Seldon Adderley, Edison Sumner and Rev. Christopher Roberts.