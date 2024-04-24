Min. of Education Press Release – Incident at Eight Mile Rock High School

The Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training is aware of a video circulating on social media depicting a physical altercation involving a number of students at Eight Mile Rock High School in Grand Bahama and a School Resource Officer (SRO)of the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

The Ministry has a “Zero Tolerance” approach to school violence and takes very seriously any such incident that disrupts the school environment.

The school’s administrative team is working closely with police on Grand Bahama to address this incident. There are a number of students in police custody who are currently assisting officials with the investigation.

Once the police have completed their investigations, the Ministry will support actions that will ensure all those responsible are held accountable for their actions.

The Ministry continues to support SROs on public school campuses as their work has assisted in the reduction of school incidents, diverting students from engaging in criminal activities, and improving overall school safety.