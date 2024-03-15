Golden Yolk Egg Programme Update

Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources, the Hon. Jomo Campbell recently gave an update on the Golden Egg Yolk Programme.

Campbell told reporters, “the issue with the Golden Yolk was that this was a very massive undertaking. The first time ever in the history of this country and we had to make sure we got it legally correct, not just from our standpoint but from the standpoint of the producers, our partners in the United States PTS Poultry Trading Services. And so now that we have crossed all of that out we are absolutely sure that what we are bringing to the Bahamian public is indeed the most efficient and economical egg yolk programme that can possibly be provided.”

The Golden Yolk Egg Project was launched in February, 2023 by former Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs, the Hon. Clay Sweeting.