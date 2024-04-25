HOA: CARIFTA Audit



Bowleg speaks concerning cultural initiatives in his Ministry, during his

Contribution in the House of Assembly. (BIS Photo / Eric Rose) Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon. MarioBowleg speaks concerning cultural initiatives in his Ministry, during hisContribution in the House of Assembly. (BIS Photo / Eric Rose)

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, the Hon. Mario Bowleg spoke on the Auditor General’s report in the House Of Assembly on Wednesday.

The report which was tabled last week revealed approximately $7 million in cost overruns for the staging of the CARIFTA and Bahamas Jubilee Games held in 2023.

Bowleg told Parliament, “I have previously reported to this Parliament providing comprehensive updates on successful execution and financial management of both the CARIFTA Games and the Bahamas Games. Our administration has been transparent ensuring that every dollar is accounted for and utilized to enhance the experience and safety of participants and spectators alike.”

The Minister also tabled the financial statements of the CARIFTA Games as at December 2023. “Since the release of the report, which I received just Sunday upon my return to the country, this has been corrected and I can confirm to the Parliament that the Auditor is now in possession of these reports. This documents demonstrate our commitment to financial transparency full detail, insight into the games conducted and outcomes.”