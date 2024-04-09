Min. Meets with Bus Drivers, Operators and the Public to Discuss their Concerns

The Minister of Energy and Transport the Hon. JoBeth Coleby-Davis and other government and law enforcement officials met with jitney drivers, owners and members of the public to discuss their concerns at a Town Hall Meeting at Government School High School on Thursday, April 4, 2024. (BIS Photos/Anthon Thompson)

High on the agenda was the new jitney fare increase. The drivers and owners explained that the 25 cents increase for adults and junior and high school students is not enough. The bus fare will now be $1.50 for adults and $1.25 for junior and high school students in uniform during school hours, and $1.50 for the latter during school breaks and weekends. The rates for elderly passengers and primary school children are to remain unchanged.

The Minister said she will take back the concerns to her Cabinet colleagues, but in the meantime the increase will take place on May 1.

Other concerns brought up included bus uniforms, new bus routes and an APP that will act as a bus transfer system for bus passengers.

Also in attendance at the town meeting were Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy and Transport, Donelle Bodie; Chairman, Road Traffic Authority, Danelle Bodie; Acting Controller of Traffic, Linda Moxey; Deputy Controller of Road Traffic, Kevin Mortimer; Chairman, Bahamas Development Bank, Sen. the Hon. Quinton Lighbtbourne; Second Officer in Charge of the Traffic Division, Royal Bahamas Police Force, Supt. Coran Jennings; President, Bahamas Unified Bus Drivers Union, Rudolph Taylor; National Coordinator, Digital Transformation, Patrick Davis and ICT Specialist, Digital Transformation Unit, Tajh Seymour.

Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: