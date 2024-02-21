Baha Mar Casino Hosts Third Annual Celebrity Golf Invitational

The Baha Mar Casino, the largest gaming destination in the Caribbean, is thrilled to announce its third annual Celebrity Golf Invitational taking place February 23rd–24th. The Baha Mar Casino Celebrity Golf Invitational provides golf aficionados and guests alike an unparalleled luxury getaway amidst a world-class hospitality setting. With a stacked roster of all-star athletes and entertainers, this celebrity-amateur tournament further solidifies Baha Mar as the ultimate sports destination in the Caribbean. The tournament adds to Baha Mar’s prestigious lineup of impressive sports events, including Baha Mar Hoops, the Derek Jeter Golf Invitational, and the resort’s fundraising tennis tournament, Baha Mar Cup.

An impressive lineup of celebrity athletes will take the fairway by storm, including NFL Hall of Famer Buffalo Bills Bruce Smith, former NFL Atlanta Falcons/ Philadelphia Eagles Michael Vick, former NFL Kansas City Chiefs Jamaal Charles, former NFL Hall Of Famer Tampa Bay Buccaneers Warren Sapp, former MLB Boston Boston Red Sox / NY Yankees Roger Clemens, former MLB Atlanta Braves /New York Yankees David Justice, former NFL Atlanta Falcons / Washington Redskins Deangelo Hall, former NFL Washington Redskins / Tennessee Titans Brian Orakpo, former NFL Dallas Cowboys Keith Brooking, former Heisman and NFL Tennessee Titans Vince Young, former NFL Cincinnati Bengals Takeo Spikes and more.

“Baha Mar stands as the premier destination for golf enthusiasts in the Caribbean, and events like the Casino’s Celebrity Invitational help cement that distinction further,” said Graeme Davis, President of Baha Mar. “We continually seek opportunities to attract exceptional talent and guests to our world-class casino, providing experiences that go above and beyond for those who choose to visit us in The Bahamas.”

The weekend-long tournament commences on Friday with practice rounds on Baha Mar’s 18-hole signature Jack Nicklaus golf course, Royal Blue. Players and guests will wrap up the evening with a special reception at ECCHO, Baha Mar’s multifunctional creative exhibit space for local and international artists. The festivities continue on Saturday at Royal Blue Tavern with breakfast before participants tee off for the Celebrity Invitational happening across Royal Blue’s dramatic views of fairways and rolling white sand dunes and will conclude with an awards ceremony and luncheon.

The Baha Mar Casino is the largest casino in the Caribbean and like no other. With floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking sparkling turquoise Bahamian water, it’s designed for gaming of every level, from casual players to high-stakes rollers. Guests will find a perfect combination of thrilling energy and relaxed luxury, as they partake in 18 different types of table games, over 1,000 slot machines, live sports betting by William Hill, and Nassau, The Bahamas’ hottest dining and nightlife scenes, with over 45 restaurants, bars and lounges.