Government Officials Assess Waste Management On Family Islands

(L-R) Hon. Vaughn P. Miller, Environment and Natural Resources Minister; Rhianna Neely-Murphy, PhD, Director, Department of Environmental Planning and Protection -DEPP; Keno Cambridge, MENR Consultant; Mr. Gray, MENR; Dwight Allen, Assistant Director, DEHS; PS David Davis; Hon. Zane Lightbourne, State Minister for the Environment and Bimini Island Administrator

Continuing their massive efforts to clean up The Bahamas, Environment and Natural Resources Minister, Hon. Vaughn P. Miller and State Minister for the Environment, Hon. Zane Lightbourne, visited the Islands of Bimini and Great Harbour Cay, the Berry Islands. While there, the Ministers met with Island Administrators who informed them about the process and actions necessary to manage waste from its inception to disposal inclusive of solids, liquids and gasses. They advised the officials and residents that working together, through monitoring and regulating the waste, the islands would benefit greatly.

Minister Miller noted that poor waste management poses a threat not only to the environment but also to human health, and this is why his Ministry is committed to cleaning up our country and sustaining it. Ministers Miller and Lightbourne were accompanied by Permanent Secretary David Davis, Rhianna Neely-Murphy, PhD, Director, Department of Environmental Planning and Protection, Dwight Allen, Assistant Director, Department of Environmental Health Services and MENR Consultant, Keno Cambridge.

Source: Felicity Darville

Ministers welcome and briefing at the Department of Environmental Health Services-DEHS on the island of Bimini

Ministers Miller and Lightbourne in discussion with Bimini Island Administrator about how business owners manage their waste areas

Island Administrator Deidre Bethel-Fox, Great Harbour Cay, the Berry Islands, extends warm welcome to Ministers

Environment Minister Vaughn P. Miller, Environment State Minister, Hon. Zane Lightbourne; Island Administrator Deidre Bethel-Fox and other Government Officials assess the Great Harbour Cay, the Berry Islands, waste site

Ministers Miller and Lightbourne discuss at the Berry Islands Administrative Complex on Great Harbour Cay, to discuss issues on waste management and to hear their concerns