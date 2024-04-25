GBPA Deadline

It was revealed earlier in the month that the government of The Bahamas had forwarded a letter to the Grand Bahama Port Authority demanding payment of more than $300 million for services rendered per the Hawksbill Creek Agreement within thirty days. The given timeframe has passed.

Prime Minister, the Hon. Philip Davis gave an update on the issue while fielding questions from reporters on Thursday. He said, “I think the lawyers are meeting. I got a brief update earlier that they’re talking and we’ll see what happens. If there’s no concrete way forward we’ll continue the process as ordained by the arrangement that exists between us. It looks like arbitration.”