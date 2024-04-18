Gas Prices Rising

Vice President of the Bahamas Petroleum Retailers Association, Vasco Bastian commented on the rising price of gas on Wednesday.

Bastian expects prices to continue to increase citing the war in Israel as a factor. “All of these things have affected the price at the pumps and then now we’re getting ready to go into summer. During the summer, a lot of Bahamians and people around the world they travel. They do road trips, they do airline flights to different parts of the world, kids are going to school for the first time. So all of these different things help to contribute to the increase in gas prices at the pump.”

Bastian also provided tips for reducing gasoline consumption. He said, “if you could put your car tires at a certain weight level, you could add gas treatment when you go to whatever gas station you choose, if you could try not to idle your car so much but also if you could reduce your speed because the faster you drive the more gas you burn. All of these little tips will help you in consuming gasoline.”

The Bahamas Petroleum Retailers Association have been in negotiations with government for some time seeking a rise in their profit margin.