First Step Academy Celebrates Bahamian Pride

Student speaks in her Bahamian dialect dressed in her cultural Bahamian clothing inclusive of her National 50th Independence handbag. Photos: Samantha Black

“Bahamian Pride, Nothing to Hide: Embracing Our Heritage” was the theme at the esteemed First Step Academy elementary school on March 21st, 2024. “Let us embrace our heritage for it is a source of strength, resilience, and identity, woven from the stories of our ancestors. As young Bahamians, you are the inheritors and successors of our heritage entrusted with preserving and passing on the traditions of our forebears to future generations. Let us embrace our Bahamian Pride, for it is what sets us apart and unites us as one people, one nation, indivisible”.

These were the words of Hon. Vaughn P. Miller, Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources as he addressed the students with an interactive, captivating and exciting speech. Minister Miller also encouraged the students to let their Bahamian pride shine bright for all the world to see, ensuring them that this would illuminate the path towards a future filled with hope, opportunity and unity. The students displayed their rich tapestry of Bahamian culture, history and traditions that define them as Bahamians. Minister Miller closed his speech with his signature words, “May Almighty God continue to bless The Bahamas, and make the wealth more common”.

SOURCE: Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources

More photo highlights below:

Hon. Vaughn P. Miller speaks with the students as to why they should be proud of their Bahamian HeritageStudents displays their talent to Bahamian cultural music(L-R) Ms. Gardiner, First Step Academy School Administrator and Hon. Vaughn P. Miller, Minister of the Environment and Natural ResourcesHon. Vaughn P. Miller, Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources, along with School Administrator, MENR Consultant and Teachers(L-R) Hon. Vaughn P. Miller, Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources, and First Step Academy student after he presented Minister Miller with a gift of appreciation