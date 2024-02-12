Environmental Group Calls on Environment and Natural Resources Minister

Members of the Ethan S. Bain Environmental Health Foundation (ESBEHF) paid a courtesy call on Minister of Environment and Natural Resources the Hon. Vaughn Miller to discuss the group’s current projects and future objectives. During the meeting, representatives of ESBEHF highlighted environmental challenges facing our country, particularly littering and the improper disposal of waste. The group also spoke about the critical role students and environmental health professionals play in a sustainable future for the country. The meeting concluded with discussions on partnership opportunities between the Ministry and ESBEHF. Formed in 2006 in memory of Bahamian environmentalist Ethan S. Bain, the local nonprofit is focused on providing scholarships and professional development opportunities for environmental health professionals. The group has also provided garbage bins and cleaning supplies to various local non-profit organizations and community groups and launched an anti-littering campaign.

Bahamas Information Services