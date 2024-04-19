BREEF Announces Winners for 2024 Young Reporters for the Environment Competition

The Bahamas Reef Environment Educational Foundation (BREEF) announces Dejae Woods, age 19 from the University of the Bahamas as the first-place winner of the 2024 Young Reporters for the Environment (YRE) National Competition.

The winning photo entry “Confronting the Devastating Effects of Marine Pollution in The Bahamas“ calls attention to the many issues that contribute to marine pollution in The Bahamas. In her article, Ms. Woods, a UB Journalism major, highlighted the socioeconomic consequences of marine pollution.

“Marine pollution diminishes the visual appeal of beaches and coastal areas, deterring visitors and impacting local economies heavily reliant on tourism revenue,” she wrote.

Ms. Woods will receive a brand-new laptop and a Bahamas Underwater book gifted by BREEF to support and inspire her future in environmental reporting.

C.R. Walker student, Shania Higgs, age 16, wins the second place prize, a cell phone and a Bahamas Underwater book for her single photo reportage, “The Shape of Things to Come”. The entry sheds light on the destruction of natural ecosystems like the Mangrove Wetlands under the ‘Loss of Biodiversity’ theme.

Source: BREEF

