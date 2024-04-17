Breadfruit Tree Planting at Anatol Rodgers High by Mrs. Davis, and Rotary Club of South Ocean

The Rotary Club of South Ocean extended an invitation for Mrs. Ann Marie Davis of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister to join them for planting of Breadfruit Trees at Anatol Rodgers High School, April 15, 2024 in observation of Rotary International’s celebration of the Environment during the month of April.  Mrs. Davis, pictured giving an address of the school assembly, has herself advocated environmental sustainability and food self-sufficiency by conducting Breadfruit Tree planting at schools in The Bahamas, extolling the benefits of the Breadfruit plant. 

