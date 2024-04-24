Breadfruit Tree planted at Clifton Heritage Park for ‘Earth Day’

In celebration of Earth Day, April 22, 2024 Mrs. Ann Marie Davis of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister planted a Breadfruit Tree at Clifton Heritage Park. Assisting Mrs. Davis were members of staff at the park: Dominic Brice, Leonard Gibson, Vernita Pratt, Connon Rahming, William Romer, Trish Pedican, and Cynthia Cox/Park Operations Manager. Also from the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister was Dr. Ann Higgins. Mrs. Davis continues to advocate for the multi-purposes and benefits of the Breadfruit Tree to school children and local communities.

