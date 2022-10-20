Blue Diamond Resorts Hosts Over 200 Travel Partners at a Construction Site

CARIBPR WIIRE, CANCUN, Mexico, Oct. 20, 2022: On October 17th, Blue Diamond Resorts hosted a cocktail event at, the soon-to-open, Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort. With just two months remaining until its opening, it offered over 200 major tourism players, partners and customers a sneak peek of the almost ready resort during this event held in the midst of Cancun Travel Mart 2022.

“It has been a year of great mutual achievements in which we focused our efforts on continuous improvements to provide unique vacation experiences,” mentioned Jurgen Stutz, Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Distribution for Blue Diamond Resorts. He also reflected on the successes and evolution of the company from its beginnings in 2010 to the present day and added: “All of this, would not have been possible without your unconditional support and contributions. Thank you for joining us to make vacation dreams come true.”

The almost finished 1,005-room Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, and its features, were the center of the celebration. As the opening date gets closer, the executives of Blue Diamond Resorts proudly showed to travel professionals the strong focus on entertainment and guest experiences that the resort will offer.

During the event, attendees had the opportunity to enjoy different shows in the hotel lobby, as well as impressive views and refreshing cocktails, with the sole purpose of strengthening relationships, celebrating successes, and thanking all the partners.

With an 89% completion rate, Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun promises its guests an all-inclusive experience for all ages starting December 20th, 2022. This addition to the Blue Diamond Resorts portfolio is also joined by the upcoming openings such as Royalton CHIC Antigua and Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters in 2023, among others.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resorts encompasses over 45 properties, exceeding 18,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers everyone is family in these properties that personalized services and signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™, and the Sports Event Guarantee™. To refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Hideaway at Royalton offers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Party Your Way at Royalton CHIC Resorts, an adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive brand to revel in the unexpected. Mystique by Royalton is Miles from Ordinary, offering their visitors to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril offers guests over the age of 21, a unique and all-inclusive Au Naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed whether you’re planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relaxing time with your significant other, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports while Planet Hollywood Adult Scene will turn your adults-only vacation into the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.

Blue Diamond Resorts recibe a más de 200 socios en un sitio de construcción

Blue Diamond Resorts recibe a socios en sitio de construcción Blue Diamond Resorts organizó un cóctel en el próximo a inaugurar Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort.

CARIBPR WIRE, CANCÚN, México, Oct. 20, 2022: El 17 de octubre, Blue Diamond Resorts organizó un cóctel en el próximo a inaugurar Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort. A tan sólo dos meses para su apertura, ofreció a más de 200 importantes actores turísticos, socios y clientes un adelanto del casi terminado resort durante este evento realizado en el marco de Cancún Travel Mart 2022.

“Ha sido un año de grandes logros mutuos en el que enfocamos nuestros esfuerzos en la mejora continua para brindar experiencias vacacionales únicas”, mencionó Jurgen Stutz, Vicepresidente Senior de Ventas, Marketing y Distribución para Blue Diamond Resorts. También reflexionó sobre los éxitos y evolución de la compañía desde sus inicios en 2010 hasta la actualidad y agregó: “Todo esto, no hubiera sido posible sin su apoyo incondicional. Gracias por acompañarnos a hacer realidad las vacaciones soñadas”.

El casi terminado Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun de 1,005 habitaciones y sus características únicas fueron el centro de la celebración. A medida que se acerca la fecha de apertura, los ejecutivos de Blue Diamond Resorts mostraron con orgullo a los profesionales de viajes el fuerte enfoque en el entretenimiento y las experiencias que ofrecerá el resort a los huéspedes.

Durante el evento, los asistentes tuvieron la oportunidad de disfrutar de diferentes espectáculos en el lobby del hotel, así como impresionantes vistas panorámicas y cócteles refrescantes, con el propósito de afianzar relaciones, celebrar los éxitos y agradecer a todos los socios.

A un 89% de avance en la construcción, Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun promete a sus huéspedes brindar una experiencia todo incluido para todas las edades a partir del 20 de diciembre. A esta incorporación al portafolio de Blue Diamond Resorts, se suman también nuevas aperturas como Royalton CHIC Antigua y Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters en 2023, entre otras.

Acerca de Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resorts cuenta con un portafolio de más de 45 propiedades, que superan las 18,000 habitaciones en 8 países ubicados en los destinos vacacionales más populares del Caribe. Sus 9 marcas hoteleras líderes comprenden al galardonado All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, donde Todos son Familia. Sin importar si son vacaciones entre amigos, padres e hijos, parejas, bodas, retiros corporativos o de incentivos o viajeros solos, todos son familia en estas propiedades que ofrecen servicios personalizados y amenidades exclusivas, tales como All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™ y Sports Event Guarantee™. Para reenfocarse en relaciones y amistades valiosas, Hideaway at Royalton ofrece una experiencia solo para adultos que incluye una exclusiva gastronomía y alojamiento preferencial para reforzar estar unido bajo el concepto Togetherness entre sus huéspedes. Disfrute a su manera en Royalton CHIC Resorts, una marca todo incluido que bajo su concepto “Party Your Way” brinda una vibrante y efervescente experiencia solo para adultos para deleitarse con lo inesperado. A Millas de lo Ordinario, Mystique by Royalton ofrece a los viajeros la oportunidad de conectarse con su entorno en una moderna colección de resorts estilo boutique que muestran una vibrante belleza infinita. En Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril promete a huéspedes mayores de 21 años, unas vacaciones únicas Completamente al Natural con todo incluido y acceso a una costa exclusiva para máxima privacidad. Memories Resorts & Spa diseña las mejores experiencias para vacaciones familiares, reunión de amigos o simplemente para relajarse en pareja, mientras que Starfish Resorts ofrece un valor increíble, un entorno impresionante y una rica cultura y herencia. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invita a los huéspedes a vacacionar como las estrellas con Vacation Like a Star™, una experiencia atractiva e interactiva con elementos famosos de la cultura pop de películas, música y deportes icónicos, mientras que Planet Hollywood Adult Scene convertirá sus vacaciones solo para adultos en el centro de la fascinación y la atención con glamour y exclusividad.

