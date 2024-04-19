BAIC’s Third Annual Taste and Tell – April 20 at the Western Esplanade

The Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC) in partnership with the Small Business Development Center (Access Accelerator) in association with Customs Computer, Sysco Bahamas, Tropic seafood, McDonalds, Bahamas Fast Ferries, Breezes, Kelly’s House and Home, Tourism Development Corporation and the University of the Bahamas is pleased to present its third annual Taste and Tell event which will take place on the Western Esplanade on Saturday, April 20, 2024 from 12 noon to 8pm.

The Western Esplanade location was chosen this year to broaden the horizon and to attract more traffic to the Taste and Tell event.Taste and Tell is organized by the Food Processing Unit of BAIC and will bring together over forty (40) Food Processors to connect with representatives from Food Stores, Wholesale Food Distributors,owners and operators of restaurants, hotels, tour companies and other tourist attractions.

Food Processors will be participating from New Providence, Eleuthera, Exuma and Cat Island to display a variety of Bahamian made jams, jellies, seasonings, sauces, juices, seamoss products, gummies and wines. Representatives from various companies, Bahamians and visitors will get an opportunity to taste the various food items and give their views on each product.

The Small Business Development Center will assist four of the forty food processors with the transformation of their businesses from cottage industries to small and medium sized enterprises. Among the activities planned for the event are: food demonstrations, pepper eating contest, bush tea, mixologist and chef competitions. Chefs from the University of the Bahamas Culinary Arts Department will compete for prizes and bragging rights from a mystery basket of items to be utilized in their dishes. The Chef competition will be coordinated by Culinary Arts Professor Ms. Addiemae Farrington.