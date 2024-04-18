274 Haitian Nationals repatriated to Cap-Haitien from Matthew Town

On Monday, April 15, two hundred seventy-four (274) Haitian nationals were repatriated from Matthew Town, Inagua, to Cap-Haitien, Haiti onboard the Royal Bahamas Defence Force’s HMBS Lawrence Major. The ship departed Matthew Town on Sunday, April 14, and arrived in Cap-Haitien on Monday morning. This exercise was led by David Rolle, Senior Immigration Officer, and his team of officers.

It is important to remind the public that the Department is committed to effectively coordinating efforts with other law enforcement agencies and international stakeholders to ensure compliance with the Statute Laws of The Bahamas. For further information, you may visit our website at http://www.immigration.gov.bs or call our hotline anonymously at 1-242-502-0574.