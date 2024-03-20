World Down Syndrome Day -Rock Your Socks

Left to Right -Nathan Taylor, Hon. Myles Laroda and Shanties Armbrister

On March 21st, 2024, The Bahamas joins the international community in observing World Down Syndrome Day, a day sanctioned by the United Nations to amplify awareness and celebrate the lives of individuals with Down syndrome. This year’s theme, “End the Stereotypes,” champions the diversity among us all, including those with Down syndrome. It’s a call to recognize that individuals with Down syndrome have unique aspirations, desires, and rights, just like anyone else. Stereotypes can lead to unfair treatment, underestimation, and exclusion. It’s time to dismantle these barriers and affirm the rights all towards full inclusion.

Mrs. Betty Taylor, President of the local Down Syndrome Association, invites everyone to participate in the “Rock your Socks” initiative. “On March 21st, let’s make a statement with our mismatched socks to advocate for fairness and equality. I encourage all of The Bahamas to stand with us on this pivotal day,” she urges.

Nalini Bethel, Chairman of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, emphasizes the Commission’s commitment to fostering aninclusive society. “Inclusion is at the heart of our policies and programs. We’re ensuring the integration of the needs of this vital community into our national development, including climate action, education, employment, and healthcare,” she explains.

The Hon. Myles LaRoda, Minister of Social Services, Information, and Broadcasting, outlines the Ministry’s proactive approach. “We’re engaging with disabled communities across the islands, from Grand Bahama to Inagua. Understanding their distribution is crucial for our policies and programmes, especially for disaster preparedness,” he states.

As World Down Syndrome Day approaches, let’s unite in solidarity. Wear your socks, celebrate diversity, and support the incredible individuals with Down syndrome in The Bahamas.

Source: Miranda Innis

Left – to Right – Nalini Bethel, Cynthia Stanko, Ida Poitier, Vice President, Bahamas Down Syndrome Association, Nathan Taylor, Hon. Myles Laroda, Betty Taylor, President, Shanties Armbrister and Donette Williamson Under Secretary